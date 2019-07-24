 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ravi Shastri Complements Virat Kohli, Dangerous To Change Coach, Says BCCI Official: Report

Updated: 24 July 2019 20:20 IST

The BCCI officials believe that it is important that Ravi Shastri continues as the head coach as that will help Virat Kohli evolve further as captain.

Ravi Shastri Complements Virat Kohli, Dangerous To Change Coach, Says BCCI Official: Report
Ravi Shastri was handed a 45-day extension after their tenure ended with the World Cup. © AFP

Even as the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) invited applications for the position of head coach and support staff of the Indian team, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials believe that it is important that Ravi Shastri continues as the head coach as that will help Virat Kohli evolve further as captain. Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that it was important to continue with Shastri and Kohli as the two head in the process of transition and the team looks to back youngsters with an eye on the 2020 World T20 as well as the 2023 50-over World Cup.

"Nothing permanent with a long-term effect should happen at this stage of transition. Shastri and Kohli complement each other well and it would be unfair to change half of a team that has been successful," the official said.

The official added that it was important to maintain continuity as a change in coach could mean that the players would have to adapt to his ways from the beginning and the equation that already exists in the Indian dressing room would go for a toss.

"A change in coach may prove to disturb the equation that exists which allows the players to have the mental space to excel. If a change is made at this stage, then it would be a change of strategy and planning for the next 5 years. It would be unfair to take such a decision at a stage when the stakeholders are not the ones deciding," the official explained.

The BCCI invited applications for the positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physio, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager for the Indian team on July 16. Shastri and his team will get an automatic entry into the recruitment process. 

The current coaching staff were handed a 45-day extension after their tenure ended with the World Cup. But assistant coach Sanjay Bangar is under the scanner after India's exit in the World Cup and the inability to find a number four batsman over the last two seasons.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri BCCI
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • CoA invited applications for the position of head coach
  • BCCI officials feel it is important that Shastri continues as coach
  • The current coaching staff were handed a 45-day extension
Related Articles
RM Lodha, BCCI Stunned As CoA Asks Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri To Decide On WAGs Travel
RM Lodha, BCCI Stunned As CoA Asks Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri To Decide On WAGs Travel
Ravi Shastri May Keep His Job As Head Coach: BCCI Official
Ravi Shastri May Keep His Job As Head Coach: BCCI Official
Ravi Shastri Impressed With Kane Williamson
Ravi Shastri Impressed With Kane Williamson's "Composure And Dignity"
BCCI Releases Eligibility Criteria For Next India Coach
BCCI Releases Eligibility Criteria For Next India Coach
BCCI Invites Applications For India Coach, Support Staff, "Automatic Entry" For Ravi Shastri In Recruitment Process
BCCI Invites Applications For India Coach, Support Staff, "Automatic Entry" For Ravi Shastri In Recruitment Process
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.