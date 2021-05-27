Ravi Shastri, India men's cricket team's head coach, turned 59 on Thursday and wishes started pouring in from all parts of the world on social media. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led the wishes on Twitter by sharing some of the career highlights of the former India skipper. Ajinkya Rahane hailed Shastri for uplifting the spirits of the team on and off the field. "Happy Birthday, Ravi Bhai. May you keep uplifting our spirits both on and off the field. Wish you the best of years ahead," Rahane tweeted.

India fast-bowler Ishant Sharma posted a picture with Shastri to extend his birthday wishes for Team India's head coach. "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai!! Best wishes to you on this day, praying for your good health, wealth & happiness!! Have a good one! @RaviShastriOfc," Ishant Sharma tweeted.

In August 2019, Shastri was retained as Team India head coach for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

This is Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India. The all-rounder scored 3830 runs and picked up 151 wickets in the longest format of the game.