 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Rashid Khan Introduces "Camel" Bat In BBL, SunRisers Hyderabad Ask Him To Carry It For IPL 2020

Updated: 29 December 2019 23:19 IST

Rashid Khan introduced a new bat design during a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.

Rashid Khan Introduces "Camel" Bat In BBL, SunRisers Hyderabad Ask Him To Carry It For IPL 2020
Rashid Khan smashed 25 runs off 16 balls in Melbourne. © Twitter

Rashid Khan introduced a new bat design during a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne on Sunday. Flaunting the new bat with a depression on its back, which cricket.com.au termed as "The Camel", Rashid Khan smashed 25 runs off 16 balls, including two boundaries and as many sixes. The bowling all-rounder helped Adelaide Strikers beat Melbourne Renegades by 18 runs. "They call it 'The Camel'. Thoughts on @rashidkhan_19's new style of bat? #BBL09," cricket.com.au captioned the picture of the "camel" bat on Twitter.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad came up with a reply on cricket.com.au's tweet, asking Rashid Khan to "carry it along for IPL 2020".

Earlier in the match, a hilarious incident happened in the 17th over of the Renegades' run chase.

Rashid Khan bowled a googly that hit Beau Webster on the pads and the Strikers appealed for an LBW.

The on-field umpire Greg Davidson started to raise his finger but changed his mind midway and started scratching his nose.

Rashid Khan started to celebrate the wicket along with his teammates but Davidson soon confirmed that the batsman is not out.

Big Bash League's official Twitter handle posted a video of the incident. "Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09," the caption of the video read.

Rashid's teammate Cameron White told the commentators that the right decision was made eventually. 

"Good decision if he changed it. That's all we want, the right outcome," Cameron White said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rashid Khan Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rashid Khan introduced a new bat design in the Big Bash League
  • The bat has been termed as "The Camel"
  • SunRisers Hyderabad asked Rashid to "carry it along for IPL 2020"
Related Articles
Watch: Umpire
Watch: Umpire's Funny Gesture On Rashid Khan's LBW Appeal Leaves Everyone In Splits
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.