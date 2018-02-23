 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Rashid Khan Becomes Youngest Top-Ranked ODI Bowler, Surpasses Saqlain Mushtaq

Updated: 23 February 2018 16:11 IST

Rashid Khan and India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah took the joint-top position among ODI bowlers.

Rashid Khan Becomes Youngest Top-Ranked ODI Bowler, Surpasses Saqlain Mushtaq
Rashid Khan has taken the cricketing world by storm. © AFP

Rashid Khan is the biggest success story to hit the sport in the past few years. The leg-spinner from Afghanistan has taken the world by storm with some sterling performances not only for his country but various franshises for whom he plays for -- whether that be in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Big Bash League (BBL). And now the 19-year-old has broken Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq's record to become the youngest to be on top of any ICC Player Rankings (batsmen or bowlers). Rashid and India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah took the joint-top position among ODI bowlers.

Rashid thus also leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar, who was the youngest No.1-ranked Test batsman when he was on top of the charts in 1994.

At 7,683 days, Saqlain had topped the charts in 1998 and the former Pakistan off-spinner was effusive in his praise for the Afghan leggie.

Rashid has joined Bumrah at the top with 16 wickets in the series against Zimbabwe which Afghanistan won 4-1 to become the youngest to attain top ranking.

His 51 runs in two innings in the series, including a brisk 43 in the final match in Sharjah on Monday, has also helped him break into the top-five in the list of all-rounders while he has also moved up 11 slots to take 114th place among batsmen.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli became the second batsman to cross 900-point mark in both Tests and ODIs. Kohli's prolific run with the bat has helped him attain the rare feat in the rankings.

Kohli has thus moved ahead of Brian Lara in the all-timers' list, having also overtaken him in the all-timers' Test list last month. The Indian run-machine is now seventh in the ODI list of all-time rankings that is led by Vivian Richards with 935 points and the India captain is now a good 22 points clear of Sachin Tendulkar, whose ODI career high of 887 points came against Zimbabwe in January 1998.

Kohli's aggregate is the best since Brian Lara reached 911 points in March 1993.
 

Topics : Rashid Khan Afghanistan Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rashid Khan youngest top-ranked bowler ever
  • Rashid Khan broke the record of Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq
  • Rashid is joint-top among bowlers with Jasprit Bumrah
Related Articles
ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli Achieves Rare Landmark, Surpasses Brian Lara
ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli Achieves Rare Landmark, Surpasses Brian Lara
Rashid Khan Leads Afghanistan To Thumping Series Win vs Zimbabwe
Rashid Khan Leads Afghanistan To Thumping Series Win vs Zimbabwe
Afghanistan, Zimbabwe Post Identical Scores To Register Similar Wins Over Each Other
Afghanistan, Zimbabwe Post Identical Scores To Register Similar Wins Over Each Other
Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Star as Afghanistan Win Zimbabwe Series
Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Star as Afghanistan Win Zimbabwe Series
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Lead Afghan Rout In 1st T20I
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Lead Afghan Rout In 1st T20I
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.