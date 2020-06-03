Ravi Shastri, India's men's cricket team's head coach, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself wearing his India blazer. "There may be people that are more talented than you, but there's no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do #Throwback #IndiaBlazer #TeamIndia," Ravi Shastri captioned the post. Soon after Shastri share the picture, not only fans flooded the comment section with heart-warming messages for the former all-rounder but his post also attracted a special reaction from Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

"Kya baat," Ranveer Singh commented on the post.

Arun Karthik, who has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, also agreed with Shastri's opinion towards hard work.

"Well said sir," Karthik wrote on Shastri's post.

Ravi Shastri, much like other current and former cricketers, is spending time at home amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Recently, Shastri shared a glimpse of how he spends time at home. The head coach of Team India posted a couple of pictures on Twitter which shows him in a "social distancing huddle" surrounded by dogs.

In the first picture, Shastri is surrounded by five dogs, while the second picture shows one of the dogs, who Shastri refers to as the skipper, walking off in style, wearing a sunglass.

"After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle," Shastri wrote on Twitter.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Shastri has been revisiting his playing days and his social media posts have been reflecting the same on regular basis.

In one of his nostalgic posts, Shastri even posted a photo of himself in retro Team India jersey.

The Indian cricket team's fielding coach R Sridhar, while commenting on the post, said that the retro jersey needs to be brought back.