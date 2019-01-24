 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Wasim Jaffer Becomes First To Score More Than 1000 Runs In Two Separate Seasons

Updated: 24 January 2019 21:29 IST

Wasim Jaffer had earlier achieved this feat in the 2008-09 season while playing for Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy: Wasim Jaffer Becomes First To Score More Than 1000 Runs In Two Separate Seasons
Wasim Jaffer managed to score only 34 runs for Vidarbha in the first innings. © AFP

Wasim Jaffer managed to score only 34 runs for Vidarbha in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Kerala. With this, the veteran first-class cricketer became the only batsman to score more than 1,000 runs in two separate seasons. Wasim Jaffer, who notched up six boundaries in his 52-ball knock, now has 1,003 runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He averages a brilliant 77.15 and has scored four centuries and two half-centuries in 10 matches in this season with a highest knock of 206 runs.

The 40-year-old Jaffer had earlier scored over 1,000 runs while playing for Mumbai in the 2008-09 season. He had notched up 1,260 for Mumbai during that season.

Jaffer made his first-class debut in 1996-97. Since then, he has developed himself as a prominent player in this format.

The Mumbai-born player has played over 250 first-class matches and maintained a healthy average of 51.42. He also has a highest score of an unbeaten 314 runs.

The right-handed batsman has 57 centuries and 88 half-centuries under his belt and accumulated over 19,000 runs in first-class cricket.

However in the match, Vidarbha has taken a lead of 65 runs over Kerala with their skipper Faiz Fazal top-scoring in the first innings with 75 runs.

Being put into bat, Kerala could manage only 106 runs as premier Indian pacer Umesh Yadav ran through the top and lower-order to pick seven wickets for 48 runs.

It was also the best figures in first-class cricket for Umesh Yadav, who has not been included in the Indian side for the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand.

Comments
Topics : Wasim Jaffer Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Wasim Jaffer had earlier achieved this feat in the 2008-09
  • Jaffer managed to score only 34 runs for Vidarbha in the first innings
  • Jaffer had earlier scored over 1,000 runs while playing for Mumbai
Related Articles
Wasim Jaffer Becomes The First Player To Reach 11,000 Runs In Ranji Trophy
Wasim Jaffer Becomes The First Player To Reach 11,000 Runs In Ranji Trophy
Vidarbha Beat Rest Of India To Clinch Maiden Irani Cup Title
Vidarbha Beat Rest Of India To Clinch Maiden Irani Cup Title
Irani Cup: Run-Machine Wasim Jaffer Breaks Flurry Of Records
Irani Cup: Run-Machine Wasim Jaffer Breaks Flurry Of Records
India vs South Africa: India Need To Put 500 Runs On Board To Level Series, Feels Wasim Jaffer
India vs South Africa: India Need To Put 500 Runs On Board To Level Series, Feels Wasim Jaffer
Ranji Trophy Final: Jaffer Steadies Vidarbha After Rajneesh Gurbani Hat-Trick
Ranji Trophy Final: Jaffer Steadies Vidarbha After Rajneesh Gurbani Hat-Trick
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.