Ranji Trophy: Vidharbha's Rajneesh Gurbani Becomes Only 2nd Bowler To Bag Hat-Trick In Final

Rajneesh Gurbani today became only the second bowler to bag a hat-trick in the final of the Ranji Trophy. The Vidharbha pacer dismissed Vikas Mishra, Navdeep Saini and Dhruv Shorey to earn himself a slice of history. Gurbani's effort helped his side skittle out favorites Delhi for 295. B Kalyanasundaram was the first bowler to achieve this feat when he claimed a hat-trick for Tamil Nadu against Bombay in 1972/73 in final. Gurbani struck three balls after his hat-trick, cleaning up Kulwant Khejroliya to end Delhi's innings. With wickets of Rishabh Pant and Himmat Singh Day 1, Gurbani finished with a 6-wicket haul.