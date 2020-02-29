 
Ranji Trophy Semifinals: Anustup Majumdar Consecutive Century Revives Bengal Innings Against Karnataka

Updated: 29 February 2020 18:46 IST

Anustup Majumdar smashed an unbeaten century to help Bengal reach 275 for nine on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Karnataka in Kolkata.

Anustup Majumdar was unbeaten on 120 runs. © PTI

Anustup Majumdar struck an unbeaten century to once again become Bengal's saviour after a familiar top order collapse as he single-handedly took his side to 275 for nine on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against a star-studded Karnataka in Kolkata on Saturday. Fresh from his career-best 157 from a similar position in the quarterfinals, Majumdar slammed an unbeaten 120 (173 balls; 18x4, 1x6) to revive Bengal innings after they were asked to bat first. The home side are making a bid to reach the final after 13 years.

The first day's play also saw the first dismissal via DRS in domestic cricket when Karnataka pace spearhead Abhimanyu Mithun got the wicket of Abhishek Raman (0) in the 16th delivery of the innings.

The DRS was used for the first time in India's domestic circuit in the two ongoing Ranji semifinals, but only with limited options as there was no HawkEye, Snickometer or UltraEdge.

In an almost action replay of the Odisha match in which they staged a stunning turnaround from 46/5, Bengal were staring down the barrel on Saturday also with their top batsmen, including skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (15) and Manoj Tiwary (8), back in the pavillion after playing reckless shots.

The scoreboard read a precarious 62/4 when the onus fell once again on Majumdar after Tiwary departed in trying to hit spinner K Gowtham across the line. There was worse to follow for Bengal when Ronit More (2/45) gave a double blow, dismissing a well-set Sudip Chatterjee (20) and Shreevats Goswami (0) in four balls as the home side were tottering at 67/6 at lunch.

But the veteran Majumdar, who returned to Bengal in 2016 after poor form with the Indian Railways, was full of poise as he revived the innings in the last two sessions with a century stand for the ninth wicket with Akash Deep (44).

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed also played his part with a 72-run partnership with Majumdar that came in quick time (119 balls). The rookie left-hander, who has been a revelation this season, was in his elements with seven exquisite boundaries but only to be cleaned up by a peach of a delivery by Karnataka pace spearhead Abhimanyu Mithun (3/65).

Thereafter, number nine Akash Deep gave full support to Majumdar, smashing three sixes and three boundaries en route to his career-best 44 in an entertaining final session for Bengal.

The duo were at the crease for close to two hours in their 103-run stand from 136 balls, frustrating the Karun Nair-led side who went in for four bowling options to accommodate India opener KL Rahul in place of J Suchith.

As the Eden Gardens wicket eased out from second session and Karnataka's three-pronged pace attack got tired, Majumdar took full advantage, playing his shots against the sole spinner Krishnappa Gowhtam who bowled 26 overs, including an 18-over marathon spell.

Majumdar spent four hours and 11 minutes during his unbeaten knock from 173 balls. He notched up his ninth first class hundred, seventh in Ranji Trophy, with a flick in the square leg boundary off Mithun.

Karnataka were also lacklustre on the field and dropped two catches -- by wicketkeeper S Sharath and skipper Nair as Bengal scripted an amazing recovery.

Highlights
  • Anustup Majumdar struck an unbeaten century for Bengal
  • Bengal reached 275/9 on Day 1 of Ranji Trophy semifinal vs Karnataka
  • Majumdar slammed an unbeaten 120 to revive Bengal innings
