Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra Post An Innings And 31-Run Victory Over Haryana

Updated: 08 October 2017 19:41 IST

After Haryana resumed on 93 for six, Unadkat and Jani today shared four wickets between them, which were left, to warp off the match before lunch.

Jaydev Unadkat finished with the figures of 3/55. © AFP

Saurashtra seamers Jaydev Unadkat, Shaurya Sanandia and Chirag Jani shared seven wickets among them to bundle out Haryana for 140 in their second innings and help the team post an innings and 31-run win on the third day of their Group B Ranji Trophy match on Sunday. Unadkat, Sanandia and Jani shone for Saurashtra on the traditionally seamer-friendly conditions. After Haryana resumed on 93 for six, Unadkat and Jani shared four wickets between them, which were left, to warp off the match before lunch.

Overnight half-centurion Chaitanya Bishnoi (56) could add just three more runs to his last night's score.

Forced to follow on after being bundled out for 107 in their first innings, Haryana's batsmen failed to show any improvement in their second essay as well, except Bishnoi.

Saurashtra could register an innings victory despite scoring less than 300 runs when they had batted in their only innings in the match. Saurashtra had made 278.

Brief scores:
Saurashtra: 278
Haryana: 107 & 140 all out (Chaitanya Bishnoi 56; Jaydev
Unadkat 3/55, Shaurya Sanandia 2/18, Chirag Jani 2/12).

Topics : Jaydev Unadkat Cricket
