Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Slams Ton As Mumbai Post 264 for 6 Against Odisha

In-form teenaged opener Prithvi Shaw slammed his fourth century in five first-class matches to help Mumbai reach 264 for 6 against Odisha at stumps on day one of their Ranji Trophy Group C match on Wednesday. The 17-year old, who has been talked of highly ever since he made his debut in the last season, struck a breezy 105 studded with 18 boundaries and added 136 valuable runs for the second wicket with experienced Ajinkya Rahane (49). So far among the Indian batsmen, only one player had more first-class hundreds before the age of 18 - maestro Sachin Tendulkar who had seven three figure scores.

Shaw had announced his arrival in Ranji Trophy by scoring a century on debut against Tamil Nadu in the semifinal in the 2016-'17 season.

In the match, Odisha, electing to bowl, started on a promising note dismissing Akhil Herwadkar (14) in the sixth over itself, but Shaw and Rahane who came together then averted any further damage as they batted mixing caution and agression.

Shaw, in particular, scored at an impressive strike rate of 68.63 and looked strong before falling leg before to Basant Mohanty in the 44th over.

Mumbai's progress slowed down after the dismissal of Shaw as the team scored only 108 runs in the next 46 overs.

Rahane, who has not found a place in the India team to play the T20 Internationals against New Zealand, looked his classy self before missing out on a half-century.

Surya Kumar Yadav (23) and Siddesh Lad (33) got decent starts but could not kick on.

Skipper Aditya Tare (28) and Akash Parkar (3) were at the crease when stumps were drawn.

Veteran all-rounder Abhishek Nayar, a tenacious batsman, who has rescued the team on numerous occasions fell in the 81st over leaving Tare a lot to do with the tail for company.

For Odisha, Biplab Samantray and Basant Mohanty took two wickets apiece.

Pujara back in form with ton

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara roared back to form with his 42nd first-class hundred as Saurashtra scored 341 for 5 at stumps in a group B Ranji Trophy encounter against Jharkhand.

Pujara held anchor remaining unbeaten 125 at the end of the day's play -- an innings that had 18 boundaries while facing 223 deliveries. Pujara has gone through a rough patch with his sequence of scores in last 10 first-class innings being 9 (Test), 18, 34, 28, 4, 0, 14, 12, 35 and 13.

Saurashtra were in trouble at 46 for 3 inside 14 overs when Pujara was joined by other India international Ravindra Jadeja (42, 71 balls) as they added 88 runs for the fourth wicket.

However the 137-run stand between Pujara and Prerak Mankad (85) got Saurashtra in a comfortable position. Mankad hit 12 boundaries and a six in 118 balls. Pujara also added 70 runs for the sixth wicket with Chirag Jani (40 batting).

Raina flop show continues

Suresh Raina failed with the bat yet again as Delhi put up an impressive bowling effort on a helpful track to restrict Uttar Pradesh to 270 for eight on Day 1 of the Group A Ranji Trophy match. On a pitch having prominent patches of green, Delhi captain and pace spearhead Ishant Sharma had little hesitation in putting the opposition in.

The UP batting, which has failed miserably so far in the tournament, was again found wanting against the moving ball. The lone bright spot in the batting department was the 111-run stand between Mohammad Saif (83) and Akshdeep Nath (59), helping their team rebuild the innings after openers Shivam Chaudhary (24) and Almas Shaukat (5) departed to make it 41 for two.

Saif, unfortunately was retired hurt on 64 after being hit on the hand while negotiating a rising ball off Ishant.

Though he did return to make another 19 runs, his forced absence due to the incident allowed Delhi to comeback and take flurry of wickets.

Nath was was dismissed by Ishant in the over after Saif got retired hurt. Saif returned to the centre and smashed a six and two fours off Milind Kumar before being run out.

A lot was expected from UP skipper Raina (10) but he perished cheaply again after being bowled off a quicker ball by offie Milind.

The low bounce of the delivery seemed to surprise Raina, who fell in his attempt to cut the ball. Raina is yet to fire in the tournament so far, having failed in five innings. That was another body blow to UP, who found themselves at 208 for six from a promising 157 for two.

Delhi pacers revelled in getting movement off the pitch with all their dismissal being caught behind by the wicket-keeper or in the slip cordon.

Ishant bowled well again, picking up two wickets and so did India A regular Navdeep Saini. The other pacer who got a wicket was left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya.

Part-time off-break bowler Milind Kumar and left-arm spinner Manan Sharma also got a wicket apiece. Upendra Yadav (48 batting) and Israr Azim (6 batting) frustrated Delhi towards the end and took the score past 250-run mark.