 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Parthiv Patel's Century Guides Gujarat To 330/4 Against Goa

Updated: 20 February 2020 22:39 IST

Parthiv Patel scored an unbeaten 118 off 156 balls at the Sardar Patel Stadium, hitting 15 boundaries off the Goa bowlers.

Ranji Trophy: Parthiv Patels Century Guides Gujarat To 330/4 Against Goa
Parthiv Patel led from the front with his 27th first-class century. © Twitter@BCCIdomestic

Skipper Parthiv Patel led from the front with his 27th first-class century and helped Gujarat reach 330 for four on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Goa in Valsad. The left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 118 off 156 balls at the Sardar Patel Stadium, hitting 15 boundaries off the Goa bowlers. In the process, Patel also completed 11,000 first-class runs. Opting to bat, Gujarat openers Samit Gohil (52) and Priyank Panchal (28) gave a sedate start and added 64 for the first wicket before Panchal holed out to cover. One-down Bhargav Merai (84 off 113 balls) joined Gohil, who failed to convert his start. 

He poked at a wide delivery from left-arm spinner Darshan Misal and was caught by Snehal Kauthankar in the slips. 

Gujarat were 107 for two. Patel and Merai then started the rescue act. Both the batsmen scored at a brisk pace as they hammered a listless Goa attack. 

The duo added 139 runs for the third wicket and did not allow Goa to make a comeback. Merai, a right-handed batsman, struck 12 boundaries. He, however, could not get his eighth first-class hundred, as he departed after a well-made 84. 

Leg-break bowler Amit Verma (2-73) gave Goa the much-needed breakthrough after he tossed one up and Merai's attempted drive resulted in an edge in the slip cordon. Verma then removed Manprit Juneja (1) quickly. But the fall of two quick wickets did not deter Patel, who held the innings together. 

Patel notched up his hundred after paddle-sweeping Verma for his 13th boundary.

Chirag Gandhi (40 not out), who came in at number six, played the perfect second fiddle to Patel as the two ensured that Gujarat took the honours on the opening day. For Goa, Verma was the pick of the bowlers, while Darshan Misal and Vijesh Prabhudesai (1-60) took a wicket each. 

This is Patel's second hundred in Ranji knock-outs, the first being against Mumbai in the 2016-17 final. 

Brief scores: Gujarat 330/4 (Parthiv Patel 118 not out, Bhargav Merai 84; Amit Verma 2-73) versus Goa. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket Parthiv Ajay Patel Parthiv Patel
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gujarat reached 330/4 on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal
  • Skipper Parthiv Patel scored an unbeaten 118 off 156 balls
  • Parthiv Patel also completed 11,000 first-class runs
Related Articles
Womens T20 World Cup: Well Prepared The Challenge, Says Shafali Verma
Women's T20 World Cup: Well Prepared The Challenge, Says Shafali Verma
Ranji Trophy: Anustup Majumdar Scripts Dramatic Turnaround For Bengal
Ranji Trophy: Anustup Majumdar Scripts Dramatic Turnaround For Bengal
Womens T20 World Cup, Australia vs India: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Women's T20 World Cup, Australia vs India: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
NZ vs IND, 1st Test: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
NZ vs IND, 1st Test: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
ICC Womens World Cup: Australia Favourites For T20 World Cup But India No Pushovers, Says Mithali Raj
ICC Women's World Cup: Australia Favourites For T20 World Cup But India No Pushovers, Says Mithali Raj
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 20 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.