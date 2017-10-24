Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Siraj Celebrates India Call-Up With 4 wickets, KL Rahul Fails

Mohammed Siraj celebrated his India call-up with a four wicket haul as Hyderabad dismissed Karnataka for 183 on the first day of a Ranji Trophy group A encounter. At stumps, Hyderabad were 51 for 3 with Kolla Sumanth unbeaten on 34. Siraj grabbed 4 for 42 in 15 overs as India international KL Rahul was castled by medium pacer Ravi Kiran for 4 runs. He looked rusty during his 27-ball stay at the crease.

Hosts Karnataka after a good batting show in the previous game faltered badly with only Stuart Binny's 61 off 88 balls adding some semblance of respectability to the total.

Karnataka were reduced to 89 for 6 at one stage but added 56 runs with Krishnappa Gowtham (13) as they managed to get close to 150-run mark.

Siraj hit the deck hard and got the deliveries to jag back into right-handers after pitching. He removed his India A teammate Ravikumar Samarth (19) and also breached through the defences of IPL specialist Mayank Agarwal (0), whose questionable technique was again exposed thoroughly.

Siraj also removed the dangerous looking Binny in his second spell along with Gowtham.

Jharkhand bowl out Haryana for 208 on Amit Mishra's return Ranchi, Oct 24 (PTI) Haryana managed a paltry 208 against Jharkhand on the first day of a Ranji Trophy group B encounter, a match that marked veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra's return to competitive cricket after six-month lay-off due to injury.

Off-spinner Sunny Gupta (4/67) and seamer Jaskaran Singh (3/52) shared bulk of the spoils with India A regular Shahbaz Nadeem at his parsimonious best taking 2 for 27 in 23 overs. Haryana in fact suffered a batting collapse as they were comfortably placed at 146 for 2 in the second session before losing last eight wickets for 54 runs.

Opener Shubham Rohilla (52) and Chaitanya Bishnoi (61) were the top scorers for Haryana.

Mishra in his return to competitive cricket scored only 2 runs. He later bowled a couple of overs when Jharkhand batted at the end of the day to reach 14 for no loss.

Group B Haryana 208 (Chaitanya Bishnoi 61, Shubham Rohilla 52, Sunny Gupta 4/67, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/27, Jaskaran Singh 3/52) Jharkhand 14/0 in 7 overs.

In Thiruvananthapuram Kerala 232/3 (Rohan Prem 86, Jalaj Saxena 79, Pankaj Singh 1/49) vs Rajasthan

In Surat Jammu and Kashmir 261 (Ahmed Bandy 54, Shubham Khajuria 54, Parveez Rasool 4, Piyush Chawla 5/92) . Gujarat 15/0 in 10 overs.

Brief Scores Karnataka 183 (Stuart Binny 61, KL Rahul 4, Mohammed Siraj 4/42) Hyderabad 51/3 (Kolla Sumanth 34 no)

In Guwahati: Assam 216/8 (Tarjinder Singh 43, Deepak Bansal 3/50, Anureet Singh 2/65, Amit Mishra 3/56) vs Railways

At Lucknow: Maharashtra 274/4 (Ankit Bawne 107 batting, Saurabh Kumar 3/100) vs Uttar Pradesh.

