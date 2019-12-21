 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka-Uttar Pradesh Match Ends In Draw, Vidarbha Hand Rajasthan Innings Defeat

Updated: 21 December 2019 00:00 IST

Karnataka played out a draw against Uttar Pradesh while defending champions Vidarbha thrashed Rajasthan by an innings and 60 runs.

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka-Uttar Pradesh Match Ends In Draw, Vidarbha Hand Rajasthan Innings Defeat
Abhimanyu Mithun picked up six wickets against Uttar Pradesh. © Twitter

Karnataka took first innings lead against Uttar Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game which ended in a draw, while reigning champions Vidarbha registered a big innings and 60-run win over Rajasthan on Friday. After bundling out Uttar Pradesh for 281 in the first innings, Karnatka rode on Shreyas Gopal's 58 to post 321 and take a slender 40-run lead. In their second innings, Uttar Pradesh batted the entire day to salvage a draw with opener Almas Shaukat (103 not out) notching up an unbeaten hundred.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan were made to follow on and Vidarbha's Aditya Sarwate and Akshay Wakhare reduced them to 12/3. They kept losing wickets on the final day and resistance from Ashok Menaria (49) and Rajesh Bishnoi (58) only delayed the inevitable.

Meanwhile, Punjab ran out winners by an innings and 125 runs against Hyderabad who started the day in all sorts of trouble as they trailed Punjab by 171 runs with five wickets remaining. Hyderabad were skittled out for a paltry 76. Mayank Markande (5/19) was the wrecker in chief who was supported well by Akul Pandove (3/27).

Elsewhere, Jammu and Kashmir beat Maharashtra by 54 runs in a Group C match while Andhra Pradesh chalked up a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Delhi. KV Sasikanth and Cheepurapalli Stephen took five wickets each for Andhra.

In Indore, Baroda won against Madhya Pradesh by one wicket in a thriller while Saurashtra thrashed Railways by an innings and 90 runs. Their skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who was bagged by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore on Thursday, picked up six wickets.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Abhimanyu Mithun Shreyas Gopal Shreyas Gopal Mayank Markande Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Karnataka played out a draw against Uttar Pradesh on Friday
  • Vidarbha registered a big innings and 60-run win over Rajasthan
  • Andhra Pradesh completed a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Delhi
Related Articles
Ranji Trophy: Andhra Pradesh In Command Against Delhi, Karnataka On Top vs Uttar Pradesh
Ranji Trophy: Andhra Pradesh In Command Against Delhi, Karnataka On Top vs Uttar Pradesh
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun Takes Five Wickets In An Over
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun Takes Five Wickets In An Over
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun, Mayank Agarwal Help Karnataka Beat Tamil Nadu By 60 Runs In Final
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun, Mayank Agarwal Help Karnataka Beat Tamil Nadu By 60 Runs In Final
Watch: Birthday Boy Abhimanyu Mithun Claims Last Over Hat-Trick In Vijay Hazare Trophy Final
Watch: Birthday Boy Abhimanyu Mithun Claims Last Over Hat-Trick In Vijay Hazare Trophy Final
Ranji Trophy: Karnataka-Vidarbha Semis Clash Hangs In Balance
Ranji Trophy: Karnataka-Vidarbha Semis Clash Hangs In Balance
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.