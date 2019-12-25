 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Jasprit Bumrah Opts Out Of Gujarat vs Kerala Due To "Over Restrictions"

Updated: 25 December 2019 23:40 IST

The primary attraction of the game at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium was Jasprit Bumrah's presence which also brought chairman of selectors MSK Prasad in the city.

Ranji Trophy: Jasprit Bumrah Opts Out Of Gujarat vs Kerala Due To "Over Restrictions"
Jasprit Bumrah's comeback to competitive cricket was halted due to "over restriction mandate". © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah's much-awaited comeback to competitive cricket was halted due to "over restriction mandate" from the team management but Gujarat pacers were on fire against Kerala on a day when all 20 wickets fell in the group A Ranji Trophy encounter. After being dismissed for 127 in their first innings, Gujarat bowlers led by Rush Kalaria (4 wickets) and Axar Patel (3 wickets) decimated Kerala for 70 thereby taking a 57-run first innings lead. Gujarat were one for no loss when stumps were drawn.

The primary attraction of this game at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium was Jasprit Bumrah's presence which also brought chairman of selectors MSK Prasad in the city.

However the Indian team's support staff's unofficial guideline that Bumrah "shouldn't be bowling more than 8 to 9 overs" didn't amuse the Gujarat team management which wants to win a match. 

It was learnt that once BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah were intimated, it was decided that Bumrah will continue with his training directly play the Sri Lanka T20 series as there is no red ball cricket before Test matches in New Zealand. 

"Gujarat team management is absolutely right. Once a player is on the field, how can a captain not bowl him if his team is in trouble. You can't earmark a specific number of overs.

It hampers the team balance when they are trying to win a game," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. 

On a track that offered significant turn, Gujarat were bowled in 38 overs with opener Kathan D Patel (36) and senior player Piyush Chawla (32). 

Saxena took 5 for 26 in 13 overs while KM Asif (2/23) also chipped in with a couple of wickets. 

However when Kerala batted, they fared even worse as eight of their batsmen couldn't reach double figures save Uthappa. Kalaria (4/20) and fellow seamer Chintan Gaja (2/17) did bulk of the damage apart from India international Axar, who also had figures of 3 for 11.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah's much-awaited comeback to competitive cricket was halted
  • Gujarat bowlers Rush Kalaria and Axar Patel decimated Kerala for 70
  • Gujarat were one for no loss when stumps were drawn
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Keeps Protocol Aside, Asks Jasprit Bumrah To Skip Ranji Trophy Game: Reports
Sourav Ganguly Keeps Protocol Aside, Asks Jasprit Bumrah To Skip Ranji Trophy Game: Reports
Jasprit Bumrah Gears Up For First Competitive Game After Recovering From Injury
Jasprit Bumrah Gears Up For First Competitive Game After Recovering From Injury
Jasprit Bumrah Returns For Sri Lanka T20Is, Australia ODIs, Rohit Sharma Rested For T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah Returns For Sri Lanka T20Is, Australia ODIs, Rohit Sharma Rested For T20Is
India Squads For Sri Lanka, Australia Series To Be Announced On December 23
India Squads For Sri Lanka, Australia Series To Be Announced On December 23
Mumbai Indians "Closely Monitoring" Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians "Closely Monitoring" Jasprit Bumrah's Recovery, Says Mahela Jayawardene
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.