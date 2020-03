Ranji Trophy: Ishan Porel Can Get Batsmen Like Virat Kohli Out, Says Arun Lal

Ishan Porel has made some rapid strides and seems ready for the big leap, assessed Bengal Ranji team coach Arun Lal, who also felt that the young pacer can trouble even India skipper Virat Kohli. The 21-year-old Porel was at his fiery best on Monday as he caught India batsman KL Rahul plumb with a sharp in-swinger to leave Karnataka reeling at 98 for three in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. "He's in great form at the moment. He's bowling deliveries that can get big batsmen out, like a KL Rahul, or a Virat Kohli. He's bowling that kind of bowling," Lal told reporters after day three of their Ranji semifinals.

"He's bowling it in that channel. You won't see him bowling one outside leg stump. He's testing you all the time. He doesn't give too many runs that's another pressure. KL Rahul is at the peak of his ability at the moment. You watch him scoring runs, he's magnificent, terrific. It's a great achievement to get him out cheaply."

Lal went on to remember his 4/50 against Andhra in the league stage in which he dismissed another India player Hanuma Vihari for 23.

"He got Hanuma out with the delivery that rose up from length. I think he's ready, to me he's almost there," he said.

Fresh from India A's tour to New Zealand, Porel was the wrecker-in-chief with his 5/39 as Karnataka folded for 122 in their first innings.

"I know he has the ability to get the big batsmen out. We are giving him the leeway and rope to go flat out, bowl five-six overs at a stretch."

The lanky pacer, who was injury-prone earlier, has worked on his fitness as he's extracting pace and bounce to intimidate the batsmen at ease.

Lal said it's time that the Kings XI Punjab recruit translates his red-ball performance into the white ball cricket with IPL set to begin soon.

"Playing IPL gives you huge experience, mental make up and confidence. If you get international batsmen out, win matches it's huge and adds another dimension to you. The world today demands that you play all formats.

"If I'm a cricketer today, I would like to play all three formats. I would like to be good enough in all three formats. He needs to do that as well."

Lal feels the key for the tall pacer would be to use his high arm action to advantage and develop slower ones and yorkers and then he could be an asset to the side.

"He needs to get the slower ones, the yorker like anybody else in the country. I think he can do it. He has the height. He's got a very high-arm delivery. He's not a round arm action.

"His yorkers are pretty lethal once he starts getting it. I think he will be an asset in white ball cricket as well if not now maybe a year down the line."

Lal however rued yet another batting collapse from Bengal and said they fell at least 100 runs short. Bengal were bundled out for 161 but their massive first innings lead of 190 meant they still were the favourites to make their first Ranji final in 13 years.

"Even I'm clueless about our top-order failure. We were all thinking of getting another 100 runs. Definitely we did not bat well. The match is slightly in our favour but you can't take anything for granted in cricket," he said.

Karnataka spinner K Gowtham said they're not yet bogged down and looking forward to chase down the target.

"We are confident. Hopefully we come out with winning colours tomorrow. We need to focus and put a price tag on our wickets. Hopefully it comes out right," he said.