Ranji Trophy: Injured Shardul Thakur Out of Mumbai Team For QF vs Karnataka

Updated: 02 December 2017 14:41 IST

Thakur suffered an injury to his left shoulder while dropping a catch on the opening day of Mumbai's last league game against Tripura that the hosts won by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Thakur suffered an injury to his left shoulder while dropping a catch. © AFP

Injured pacer Shardul Thakur does not feature in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for their quarterfinal match against Karnataka, starting December 7. Thakur suffered an injury to his left shoulder while dropping a catch on the opening day of Mumbai's last league game against Tripura that the hosts won by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Star batsman Shreyas Iyer, who has been picked in the Indian side for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, too is not part of the squad.

The squad, to be led by Aditya Tare, includes their in-form young batsman Prithvi Shaw and opener Jay Bista. A senior Mumbai Cricket Association official on Saturday said that Thakur has been advised rest and hence was not considered for selection.

Other regulars - Akhil Herwadkar, Siddesh Lad, Surya Kumar Yadav, senior pro Dhawal Kulkarni, medium pacer Akash Parkar and left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari - have all been named in the squad.

The domestic cricket powerhouse stormed into the quarterfinals after a comprehensive win over Tripura.

The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions will lock horns with Karnakata in Nagpur for a place in the semifinals.

Squad: Aditya Tare (Captain), Surya Kumar Yadav (Vice Captain), Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Akhil Herwadkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Sagar Trivedi, Vijay Gohil, Shivam Malhotra, Shivam Dube and Shubham Ranjane.

(With inputs from PTI)

Highlights
  • Thakur will miss Mumbai's quarter-final vs Karnataka
  • Shreyas Iyer too does not feature in the Mumbai squad
  • Mumbai take on Karnataka from December 7
