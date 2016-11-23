Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad Player Tanmay Agarwal Hit on Head, Hospitalised

After the incident, a stretcher was called by the on-field umpires as Tanmay felt dizziness.

After the incident, a stretcher was called by the on-field umpires as Tanmay felt dizziness. ©

Hyderabad player Tanmay Agarwal on Wednesday was taken to a hospital after being hit on the head in the Ranji Trophy Group C match against Chhattisgarh at Ahmedabad.

While fielding at forward short-leg, the 21-year-old was struck on the helmet when Chattisgarh batsman Manoj Singh was trying to play a pull shot off left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan's delivery.

Despite being hit, Tanmay turned around to complete the catch, but fell on the floor immediately after the ball landed on the ground.

After the incident, a stretcher was called by the on-field umpires as Tanmay felt dizziness.

As a precautionary measure, the medical staff advised him be taken to a hospital.