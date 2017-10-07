 
Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh's Prashant Chopra Smashes Triple Ton, Helps His Team Post 729/8 vs Punjab

Updated: 07 October 2017 17:13 IST

Opener Prashant Chopra smashed a triple century as Himachal Pradesh posted a mammoth 729/8 (decl) against Punjab to dominate the second day of the Ranji Trophy match at Dharamsala on Sunday.

Prashant Chopa smashed a triple century against Punjab © Facebook

Opener Prashant Chopra smashed a triple century as Himachal Pradesh posted a mammoth 729/8 (decl) against Punjab to dominate the second day of the Ranji Trophy match at Dharamsala on Sunday. The 25-year-old, who was dismissed on 338 after a marathon innings in 363 balls, also registered the 10th highest individual score in the tournament. Incidently, Chopra became only the third player in the history of first-class cricket to score a triple century on birthday.

Earlier, Chopra scored an astounding 271 not out on the first day, the second highest individual score in a single day by an Indian batsman in first-class cricket. Chopra's 271 of 289 balls with 37 boundaries and a six was also the highest individuals runs accumulated in a single day's play by an Indian batsman in 67 years. Bhausaheb Nimbalkar during his epic knock of 443 for Maharashtra in 1948-49 had scored 277 runs in a single day (reaching 301 from overnight score of 24).

The Himachal batsman has also been picked in the India A squad against New Zealand and would miss the team's next league game.

(With PTI inputs)

