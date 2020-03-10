 
Ranji Trophy Final: Umpire Hit On Abdomen, Ruled Out Of Saurashtra-Bengal Summit Clash

Updated: 10 March 2020 16:34 IST
On-field umpire C Shamshuddin was on Tuesday ruled out for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy final after he got hit around the lower abdomen area on the opening day of the title clash.

Ranji Trophy Final: Umpire Hit On Abdomen, Ruled Out Of Saurashtra-Bengal Summit Clash
Umpire C Shamsuddin was replaced by Piyush Kakkar during the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final. © Twitter

On-field umpire C Shamshuddin was on Tuesday ruled out for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy final after he got hit around the lower abdomen area on the opening day of the title clash between Bengal and Saurashtra. Shamshuddin could not take the field on Day 2 and went for a check-up in a local hospital after his pain aggravated. Shamshuddin's replacement, Yashwant Barde, will join Padmanabhan on the third day.

Shamsuddin's on-field partner Anantha Padmanabhan was the only one officiating in the middle during the first session with local umpire Piyush Kakkar standing at square leg.

Post Lunch, S Ravi joined Padmanabhan in the middle. Shamshuddin was the TV umpire.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket
Highlights
  • C Shamsuddin was ruled out for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy final
  • He got hit around the lower abdomen area on the opening day of the match
  • Yashwant Barde was named Shamsuddin's replacement
