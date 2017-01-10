 
Ranji Trophy Final: Gujarat Win Toss, Elect to Field vs Mumbai

Updated: 10 January 2017 10:05 IST

While 41 times champions Mumbai are expected to last the distance, it will be a stern test of character for Gujarat, who are in their first final in 66 years with the baggage of never winning the prestigious domestic trophy.

Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai are favourites to win their 42nd title. © BCCI

Pathiv Patel-led Gujarat won the toss and put opted to bowl first against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Tuesday.

Both Mumbai and Gujarat made it to the final after edging out Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand respectively in the semifinals.

Gujarat: P Patel (c & wk), R Singh, M Juneja, C Gandhi, P Panchal, B Merai, H Patel, R Bhatt, R Kalaria, C Gaja, S Gohel

Mumbai: P Shaw, A Herwadkar, S Yadav, A Nayar, A Tare (c & wk), S Iyer, V Dabholkar, S Lad, S Thakur, BS Sandhu, V Gohil

  • Mumbai vs Gujarat final is being played at the Holkar Stadium
  • Mumbai are aiming to win their 42 Ranji Trophy title
  • Under Parthiv Patel, Gujarat have shown great character
