 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Fans Call Cheteshwar Pujara "Cheater" For Escaping Dismissal During Ranji Trophy Semi-final. Watch

Updated: 28 January 2019 13:04 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a century as Saurashtra beat Karnataka by five wickets to enter the Ranji Trophy final.

Fans Call Cheteshwar Pujara "Cheater" For Escaping Dismissal During Ranji Trophy Semi-final. Watch
Cheteshwar Pujara didn't get due credit for the victory. © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara had received high acclaim for his resolute batting in India's first-ever Test series win in Australia in December 2018. However, the 31-year-old Test specialist disappointed some cricket fans on Monday after he escaped a few dismissals during the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Karnataka in Bengaluru. Cheteshwar Pujara scored an unbeaten 131 to help Saurashtra beat Karnataka by five wickets to set up a summit clash against Vidarbha, to be played from February 3. But while walking off the ground at the tea break, Pujara was called "cheater" by a group of spectators.

Pujara didn't get due credit for the victory as he was given not out by the on-field umpire after he nicked a ball straight to the wicket-keeper Srinivas Sharath.

After getting a lifeline in the first innings, Pujara edged one behind in the second innings too when he was on 34. The umpire adjudged him not out. Fast bowler R Vinay Kumar, who had started celebrating the wicket, walked up to the umpire for a small discussion. While the umpire was determined on his decision, Pujara's character was highly criticised by the fans.

After opting to bat, Karnataka rode on half-centuries by Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal and Srinivas Sharath to post 275 in their first innings.

Jaydev Unadkat picked up four wickets for Saurashtra, while Kamlesh Makvana chipped in with three scalps.

For Saurashtra, wicketkeeper-batsman Snell Patel top-scored with 85 runs as they managed to score 236 runs, 39 runs short of Karnataka's first innings' total.

Gopal struck a fifty in the second innings to take Karnataka to 239, with a lead of 278 runs.

Pujara and Sheldon Jackson scored a century each to help Saurashtra chase down the target with five wickets in hand.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pujara had top-scored in India's first-ever Test series win in Australia
  • He disappointed some cricket fans during a Ranji Trophy match
  • He was called "cheater" by a group of spectators in Bengaluru
Related Articles
Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara
Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara's Century Takes Saurashtra To The Brink Of Victory vs Karnataka
"I Don
"I Don't Go After Endorsements": Cheteshwar Pujara Brushes Off Advertisers' Snubs
"He
"He's Unbreakable": Virat Kohli Compares Cheteshwar Pujara To 'Game Of Thrones' Character
Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks Viv Richards For High Praise After India
Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks Viv Richards For High Praise After India's Historic Win
"When You Are At Top, Things Are On Way Down": Justin Langer Warns India Against Complacency
"When You Are At Top, Things Are On Way Down": Justin Langer Warns India Against Complacency
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.