Ranji Trophy: Delhi Trail UP By 63 Runs After Gautam Gambhir Fifty

Uttar Pradesh fought back through left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar to reduce Delhi to 228 for six at stumps on day two of the Ranji Trophy Group A match on Thursday. UP were all out for 291 in the morning after resuming at 270 for eight. In response, Delhi were looking good at 125 for one before Gautam Gambhir's fall triggered a middle order collapse, which saw the team in serious trouble at 187 for five. After Gambhir (86), Dhruv Shorey (65 not out) held the innings together but Delhi still need 63 runs to equal UP's first innings total.

While Delhi pacers reveled on a green surface on day one, UP spinner Kumar (3/74) came up with crucial breakthroughs.

He first removed opener Unmukt Chand, who is yet to fire in the tournament, before taking the prized wicket of Gambhir.

The former Delhi captain played solid innings and hit 13 fours during his 122-ball innings.

Brief scores: UP: 291 all out in 89.5 overs (Mohammad Saif 83, Upendra Yadav 67 not out; Akshdeep Nath 59; Ishant Sharma 3/38, Navdeep Saini 3/47).

Delhi: 228/6 in 75 overs (Gautam Gambhir 86, Dhruv Shorey batting 65; Saurabh Kumar 3/74).

-Ton-up Manoj Tiwary gives Bengal edge over Himachal-

Bengal pacers fought back in the final session after Manoj Tiwary's splendid century to leave Himachal Pradesh reeling at 163 for 5 in their Ranji Trophy group D fixture at Eden Gardens.

Resuming at an overnight score of 78, Tiwary cracked 128 to guide Bengal to 419 in their first innings. Profligate with the new ball initially, India pacer Mohammed Shami (2/74) got his sting back when the ball got old and ended Priyanshu Khanduri's 120-ball vigil at the crease for 52 runs.

In space of two balls, Ashoke Dinda (2/39) removed the in-form Nikhil Gangta for a cheap 24 before bad light stopped play at 39.3 overs with the group D leaders trailing by 256 runs. Resuming the day on 306/5, Bengal made steady progress as Tiwary notched up his 24th first-class century and first of this season.

Tiwary took 167 balls to get to the mark and found a fine support in Shreevats Goswami as the duo looked in control in their 64-run partnership till the latter was trapped by Pankaj Jaiswal (3/83).

Brief Scores:

Bengal 419 in 121.3 overs (Abhishek Raman 176, Manoj Tiwary 123; Rishi Dhawan 4/86, Pankaj Jaiswal 3/83) vs Himachal Pradesh 163/5 in 39.3 overs (Sumeet Verma 64, Priyanshu Khanduri 52).

-Mumbai seizes control as Odisha batsmen falter-

Mumbai gained the upper hand Odisha on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Group 'C' match, dismissing Odisha for 145, thereby gaining a 144 run first innings lead. At close, Mumbai in their second innings were 58 for three.

Resuming at the overnight 264 for 6, Mumbai could add only 25 runs but hit back strongly to dismiss the rival for 145. For Odisha,Basant Mohanty bagged four wickets. In response, Odisha started disastrously and lost three wickets without a run on the board.