 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Gautam Gambhir Upset With Umpiring Decision

Updated: 12 November 2018 14:10 IST

Gautam Gambhir had recently stepped down from the captaincy role of the Delhi Ranji team.

Watch: Gautam Gambhir Upset With Umpiring Decision
Gautam Gambhir was left frustrated. (Representational image) © AFP

Gautam Gambhir was left frustrated following an umpiring decision which ruled him out during the Round 2 of the Ranji Trophy at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Monday. Delhi opener Gautam Gambhir looked in good touch from the onset, hitting eight boundaries in his 44-run knock, which was brought to an end by a questionable umpiring decision. The incident took place in the 17th over of the match when Gautam Gambhir tried to defend the delivery from Himachal Pradesh spinner Mayank Dagar before it took the pads and ended in the hands of Priyanshu Khanduri fielding at short leg.

Dagar was quick to appeal and the umpire gave it out without showing any hesitation.

An upset Gambhir walked back to the dressing room, after taking another look at the umpire.

Gambhir had earlier stepped down as the captain of the Delhi Ranji team.

Gambhir said that he has requested The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) not to consider him for the role in ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

"Time to pass the captaincy baton to youngsters, hence have requested the DDCA selectors not to consider me for that role. I will be in the background helping the new leader to win games," Gambhir wrote in a tweet.

Nitish Rana is leading the Delhi Ranji Team in the ongoing Round 2, Elite Group B match against Himachal Pradesh.

Comments
Topics : Gautam Gambhir Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gambhir had recently stepped down from the captaincy role
  • Gambhir was left frustrated following an umpiring decision
  • Dagar was quick to appeal and the umpire gave it out
Related Articles
Gautam Gambhir Trolled On Twitter For Criticising Mohammad Azharuddin
Gautam Gambhir Trolled On Twitter For Criticising Mohammad Azharuddin's Eden Gardens Honour
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down As Skipper Of Delhi Ranji Team
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down As Skipper Of Delhi Ranji Team
"This Is Shocking": Gautam Gambhir Outraged By Eden Gardens Honour For Mohammad Azharuddin
"This Is Shocking": Gautam Gambhir Outraged By Eden Gardens Honour For Mohammad Azharuddin
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Retirement, Says Will Quit When No Emotions Involved
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Retirement, Says Will Quit When No Emotions Involved
Gautam Gambhir Turns 37: Sachin Tendulkar Extends Birthday Greetings To World Cup Winner
Gautam Gambhir Turns 37: Sachin Tendulkar Extends Birthday Greetings To World Cup Winner
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.