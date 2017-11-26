 
Ranji Trophy: Delhi, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh In Strong Position

Updated: 26 November 2017 21:12 IST

Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad (123) helped their side post 421/8 © PTI

Delhi, Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh On Sunday put themselves in a solid position on the second day against their respective opponents in the seventh round of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament. In Group A, Delhi rode on fine bowling from Vikas Mishra (3/36) and Kulwant Khejroliya (3/40) to restrict Hyderabad at 194/8 in the first innings at stumps, trailing by 221 runs.

For Hyderabad, opener Tanmay Agarwal (63) was the highest run-getter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

Meanwhile, in Group C, Mumbai batsmen Siddhesh Lad (123) and Dhawal Kulkarni (50 not out) helped their side post 421/8 in the first innings, taking a 226-run lead against Tripura.

For Tripura, skipper Manisankar Murasingh returned figures of 5/71 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In another match of the group, Odisha scored 18/0 in their follow-on, trailing by 223 runs after getting bundled out for 147 in the first innings against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

For Madhya Pradesh, bowlers Chandrakant Sakure (4/42) and Puneet Datey (3/34) picked up seven wickets in the first innings.

Topics : Siddhesh Lad Dhawal Sunil Kulkarni Cricket
Highlights
  • Delhi restricted Hyderabad to 194/8
  • For Hyderabad, opener Tanmay Agarwal (63) was the highest run-getter
  • Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad (123) helped their side post 421/8
