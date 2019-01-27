 
Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara's Ton Takes Saurashtra To The Brink Of Victory vs Karnataka

Updated: 27 January 2019 19:45 IST

Chasing a moderate target of 279 runs, Saurashtra suffered a top-order collapse before Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson put on a rescue act.

At the close of play on Day 4, Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 108 runs. © AFP

An unbeaten 201-run partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson against hosts Karnataka on Sunday brought Saurashtra to the verge of sealing a Ranji Trophy final berth. Chasing a moderate target of 279 runs, Saurashtra suffered a top-order collapse before Pujara (108 batting) and Jackson (90) put on a rescue act with their side now just 55 runs away from victory with seven wickets in hand. The visitors were once reeling at 23/3, thanks to pacer Vinay Kumar, who struck twice to pack off Vishvaraj Jadeja (0) and Snell Patel (0).

However, Pujara and Jackson's sensible batting not only repaired the damage but also took Saurashtra to the brink of victory with the fifth and final day left.

Saurashtra were 224/3 when stumps were drawn for the day.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka resumed from the overnight score of 237/8 and could add just a couple of runs before being bowled out.

Left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja starred with the ball for Saurashtra with figures of 5/78.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 236 all out, 224/3 (Cheteswar Pujara 108 batting, Sheldon Jackson 90 batting; Vinay Kumar 2/48 ) need 55 runs to win vs Karnataka 275 and 239 all out (Shreyas Gopal 61, Mayank Agarwal 46; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 5/78)

Highlights
  • Pujara and Sheldon Jackson put up an unbeaten 201-run partnership
  • Dharmendrasinh Jadeja starred with the ball with figures of 5/78
  • The winner will play defending champions Vidharbha in the final
