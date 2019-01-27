Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara's Ton Takes Saurashtra To The Brink Of Victory vs Karnataka

An unbeaten 201-run partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson against hosts Karnataka on Sunday brought Saurashtra to the verge of sealing a Ranji Trophy final berth. Chasing a moderate target of 279 runs, Saurashtra suffered a top-order collapse before Pujara (108 batting) and Jackson (90) put on a rescue act with their side now just 55 runs away from victory with seven wickets in hand. The visitors were once reeling at 23/3, thanks to pacer Vinay Kumar, who struck twice to pack off Vishvaraj Jadeja (0) and Snell Patel (0).