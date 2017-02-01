Ramiz Raja Laments No Telecast Of Federer-Nadal Final In Pakistan, Gets Trolled On Twitter

Ramiz Raja said that it was unbelievable that no channel showed the Federer vs Nadal final in Pakistan.

Ramiz Raja said that it was unbelievable that no channel showed the Federer vs Nadal final in Pakistan. © Ramiz Raja/Twitter

While the rest of the world was sitting on the edge of their seats, hooked on to the epic five-set 2017 Australian Open men's singles final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on January 29, Pakistani tennis fans missed out on the end-to-end action as the match wasn't telecast live on television. Federer went on to clinch his 18th Grand Slam final in a riveting, see-saw battle against his greatest opponent. In South Asian countries, the match was broadcast live, but according to Pakistani Twitter users, the official channel was not available on cable.



Many people vented their anger on Twitter but none more than former Pakistan cricket captain Ramiz Raja.



Raja slammed the development tweeting, "Unbelievable: We are such a sports unfriendly nation that no channel showed the iconic Federer Nadal Australian Open final..shameful".

Unbelievable: We are such a sports unfriendly nation that no channel showed the iconic Federer Nadal Australian Open final..shameful .. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 29, 2017

He found support from many people, who too slammed the decision to not show the match live on television.

@iramizraja my thoughts exactly - bizarre that ptv sports is showing repeat telecast of a lost series but not tennis — Kash Hussain (@KashHussain) January 30, 2017

@iramizraja that's a pity.. sports Shud be fully broadcast in all countries.. it helps to get a global perspective as well! — Satyan (@MurgMakhaniRox) January 31, 2017

@iramizraja indeed!! The only reason we're suffering in sports is our own impotence towards betterment. — Muaaz Hassan (@Maxify007) January 30, 2017

@iramizraja Exactly, I was anxiously looking forward for this final but could not find on any channel. — MUHAMMAD JAHANZEB KH (@JAZZYKHAN55) January 30, 2017

However, not everyone had good things to say with some taking the opportunity to get their trolling hats on.

Don't make excuses. Seedha bol, bijli nahin thi pic.twitter.com/dcvRBVbonC — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 30, 2017

@iramizraja dekh lete to bhi kaun si smj aane vali thi — HMParty (@TNP_India) January 30, 2017

@iramizraja dekhte kis pe? Saare tv to Hindustaan se match haarne ke baad fod diye they!!! — Madhukar Tiwari (@MadhukarTiwari4) January 31, 2017

@iramizraja if they telecast the match it still requires the electricity...???? — atish patel (@Atish027) January 30, 2017

@iramizraja my Raja... migrate to La La Land — ????| DeeJay | ???? (@deejay_blr) January 30, 2017

Pakistan already have a tennis player who has reached a Grand Slam final. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi did so in 2010, competing in both mixed doubles (partnering with Kveta Peschke) and men's doubles (partnering Rohan Bopanna) at the US Open.