Ramiz Raja Laments No Telecast Of Federer-Nadal Final In Pakistan, Gets Trolled On Twitter

Updated: 01 February 2017 17:48 IST

The official broadcasters aired the Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal final in South Asia, however, according to some Pakistan Twitter users, the channel was not available on cable.

Ramiz Raja said that it was unbelievable that no channel showed the Federer vs Nadal final in Pakistan. © Ramiz Raja/Twitter

While the rest of the world was sitting on the edge of their seats, hooked on to the epic five-set 2017 Australian Open men's singles final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on January 29, Pakistani tennis fans missed out on the end-to-end action as the match wasn't telecast live on television. Federer went on to clinch his 18th Grand Slam final in a riveting, see-saw battle against his greatest opponent. In South Asian countries, the match was broadcast live, but according to Pakistani Twitter users, the official channel was not available on cable.
 
Many people vented their anger on Twitter but none more than former Pakistan cricket captain Ramiz Raja.
 
Raja slammed the development tweeting, "Unbelievable: We are such a sports unfriendly nation that no channel showed the iconic Federer Nadal Australian Open final..shameful".

He found support from many people, who too slammed the decision to not show the match live on television.

However, not everyone had good things to say with some taking the opportunity to get their trolling hats on.

Pakistan already have a tennis player who has reached a Grand Slam final. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi did so in 2010, competing in both mixed doubles (partnering with Kveta Peschke) and men's doubles (partnering Rohan Bopanna) at the US Open.

