Ramesh Powar Appointed Head Coach Of Indian Women's Team

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar was on Tuesday officially appointed head coach of the India women's team, until ICC World Twenty20. The 40-year-old Powar was initially appointed interim coach last month, a week after former first-class cricketer Tushar Arothe submitted his papers citing personal reasons. "The BCCI has appointed Ramesh Powar as head coach of the Indian women's team. Powar has now been handed over full time duties till November 30, 2018," BCCI said in a statement.

Powar carries the experience of figuring in 2 Tests and 31 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India. He has also featured 148 first-class matches and 28 T20s.

The upcoming tour of Sri Lanka will be the first assignment for Powar as head coach.

"His term will include the tour to Sri Lanka in September, a bilateral series in the West Indies in October followed by the ICC Women's World T20 in the West Indies in November," the statement further said.

The T20 World Cup, starting November 9 will see India facing New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia and one of the qualifying teams in the league stage.

(With IANS inputs)