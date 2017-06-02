Ramachandra Guha's Resignation Letter Questions MS Dhoni Getting Grade A Contract

MS Dhoni has a Grade A contract with the BCCI despite not playing Test cricket.

Indian cricket's tryst with controversies saw another chapter added to it when historian Ramachandra Guha, who quit the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday, in his resignation letter questioned Mahendra Singh Dhoni's getting a Grade A contract from the cricket board in spite of quitting Test cricket. The news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) released a series of tweets said that the noted historian had also said that the conflict of interest issues between the working of the Indian team and the Indian Premier League (IPL) had not been addressed properly. He also questioned former India captain Sunil Gavaskar's role as commentator and his player management company managing Shikhar Dhawan.

"Conflict of interest issues related to working for Indian team and IPL not addressed, @Ram_Guha in resignation letter to Vinod Rai," PTI said in a tweet.

"Sunil Gavaskar's role as commentator and his player- management agency managing @SDhawan25 questioned by @Ram_Guha in his letter," it added.

According to media reports, the letter also conveys Guha's unhappiness about how some other issues are being handled.

"...the BCCI has accorded preferential treatment to some national coaches, by giving them ten month contracts for national duty, thus allowing them to work as IPL coaches/mentors for the remaining two months," Guha writes in his resignation letter. "This was done in an adhoc and arbitrary manner; the more famous the former player-turned-coach, the more likely was the BCCI to allow him to draft his own contract that left loopholes that he exploited to dodge the conflict of interest issue."

One of the coaches who has a BCCI contract is Rahul Dravid, who coaches the India A and India Under-19 teams. He is also the mentor of the Delhi Daredevils franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Guha lists the unprofessional manner in which the issue of India coach Anil Kumble's contract. Guha was upset that Kumble was under scrutiny despite his excellent record. The timing, on the eve of ICC Champions Trophy, was also a source of unhappiness.

Guha also mentioned the Committee of Administrators' (CoA) "total neglect of domestic cricketers and huge gap in their match fee as compared to international players" as also the CoA silence on the disqualified officials attending BCCI meets.

Guha also did not agree with the absence of a male cricketer on the committee, with the proposed inclusion of Javagal Srinath on the list.

Guha had moved Supreme Court on Thursday and said that he has resigned from the court-appointed panel. He wants Supreme Court to relieve him from the CoA. The court will hear the matter on July 14. Guha told the Supreme Court that he has tendered his resignation to Vinod Rai, the Chairman of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the top court. The historian has reportedly cited personal reasons for the resignation.

The CoA however cannot accept the resignation till the Supreme Court hears the matter on July 14.

A vacation bench of Justices M.M. Shantanagoudar and Deepak Gupta was informed by Guha's counsel that he had tendered his resignation on May 28 to Rai.

The court said a special bench was seized of the matter and the petition should therefore be filed in the registry.

(With inputs from A. Vaidyanathan and PTI)