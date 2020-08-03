Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir led wishes on Twitter as the cricket fraternity celebrated the love of sisters on the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Monday. "Walking down memory lane, remembering some wonderful times spent with my amazing siblings. We may not get to see each other as often as we did during our younger days, but the bond we share has only strengthened over time! Wishing all my lovely sisters a very Happy Rakshabandhan," Yuvraj Singh wrote on Instagram, along with a few throwback pictures of him with his siblings.

The former India all-rounder also thanked the medical staff workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19. "Let's also spare a moment to thank our sisters who are working in hospitals and healthcare units, protecting all of us by risking their own lives," he added.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said the Raksha Bandhan is different this year but the love for sisters remains the same.

"This year's Raksha Bandhan is a little different. In spite of the 'temporary' distance, the bond of love I share with my sisters is stronger than ever. Hope all of you have a blessed #RakshaBandhan," Sachin captioned the celebration pictures on Twitter.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who is now an MP, took to Instagram to wish his sister on Raksha Bandhan, saying: "Only those with siblings know of the pure joy this beautiful bond brings! #HappyRakshaBandhan to all brothers and sisters!"

Cricket is on halt in India due to coronavirus and will resume with the 13th edition of the IPL.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 at three venues in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi -- subject to government approval, which is expected in the next couple of days.