 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Rajyavardhan Rathore Says Upto WADA To Dope-Test Indian Cricketers

Updated: 19 November 2017 15:40 IST

Rathore made the comments when he was asked about the BCCI's strong response that National Anti-Doping Agency has no jurisdiction to conduct dopes tests on Indian cricketers.

Rajyavardhan Rathore Says Upto WADA To Dope-Test Indian Cricketers
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore addresses a gathering in this file image © Press Information Bureau

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday said BCCI could have ensured dope testing of the Indian cricketers by NADA but put the onus on WADA to make the Indian Board compliant of its Code. Rathore made the comments when he was asked about the BCCI's strong response that National Anti-Doping Agency has no jurisdiction to conduct dopes tests on Indian cricketers. "I am glad that cricket is getting dope control done through an outside agency. But when the entire sports bodies of the country and also of some other countries are trusting our National Anti-Doping Agency, the cricketers can also do that," Rathore said.

"However, we leave it to the World Anti-Doping Agency, it is their prerogative. As the ICC is registered under the WADA, they have to abide by the doping standards. So, it is upto the WADA to ensure that they can dope test the cricketers," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Delhi Half Marathon.

The minister said the question of the dope-testing of Indian cricketers can be sorted out. "We don't have any issues with that (issue) specifically, we have many more sports to take care of and we are proud of all the sports," he said.

In a stern response to National Anti-Doping Agency, the BCCI had said that government body has no jurisdiction to conduct dopes tests on Indian cricketers. In a letter written on November 8 to NADA chief Navin Agarwal, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had made it clear that there is no requirement for NADA to tests its cricketers since the board is not a National Sports Federation and its present anti-doping system is robust enough.

Talking generally about doping in sports, Rathore said, "For us three things are very important, players, coaches and the fans. When doping happens, the fans are cheated. So every organisation needs to ensure that there is no cheating in their sport and cricket is no exception."

Rathore was also asked about two-time Olympic-medallist and comeback man Sushil Kumar, who won a gold in men's 74kg freestyle competition of the National Wrestling Championship after three rivals gave him a walkover, but the minister said the issue was not in his domain. "Everyone has the right to come back to the sport and especially Sushil has given so much to the sport. The way the events are conducted is not in my domain," he said.

"There is a federation for it that takes care of it. I am sure the federation is well aware and very fair and equal to all."

Topics : Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • He said the doubts over dope-testing of Indian cricketers can be sorted
  • He added that when doping happens, fans are cheated
  • He said its upto WADA to dope-test Indian cricketers
Related Articles
Rajyavardhan Rathore Mum On Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Mysterious 'Golden' Comeback
Rajyavardhan Rathore Mum On Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Mysterious 'Golden' Comeback
A Message From Virat Kohli For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister
A Message From Virat Kohli For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister
Will Provide Best Opportunities To Sportspersons: Rajyavardhan Rathore
Will Provide Best Opportunities To Sportspersons: Rajyavardhan Rathore
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.