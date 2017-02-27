Rajinder Goel, Padmakar Shivalkar to Receive Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

The awards will be given as part of the BCCI Annual Awards.

Former domestic cricketers Rajinder Goel and Padmakar Shivalkar were on Monday nominated for the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for 2016. The awards will be given as part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Annual Awards 2016-17 following the fifth MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru on March 8. The Col. C.K. Nayudu Awards Committee consisting of N. Ram, Ramachandra Guha and Diana Edulji believed that BCCI needs to recognise the services rendered by the two former domestic greats who "were not fortunate enough to play for India".

The two left-arm spinners traumatised batsmen, picking wickets in a heap. Haryana's Goel, ended his career with a staggering 750 first-class wickets, including 637 scalps in the Ranji Trophy, the most by any bowler in tournament’s history.

Shivalkar played 124 first-class games for Mumbai and claimed 589 wickets. He picked up 42 five-wicket hauls and on 13 occasions registered a 10-wicket haul.

Former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer will deliver the lecture. Known for his sharp reflexes, agility behind the stumps and his aggressive batting, Engineer represented India in 46 Test matches and five One-Day Internationals (ODI).

BCCI lifetime achievement for women

To recongnise the contribution of women cricketers, the BCCI for the first time has introduced the Lifetime Achievement Award for Women.

Former captain Shanta Rangaswamy has been nominated for the award. She led India in 12 Test matches and in 16 ODIs.

"It's a good feeling that women cricketers are finally getting their due. Those days were tough but we were still able to to lay a solid foundation for the future," Rangaswamy told PTI.

"Ever since the BCCI took women cricket under its fold, things have significantly improved but there is still a lot that needs to be done."

BCCI Special Award

Vaman Viswanath Kumar and late Ramakant Desai have been nominated for the BCCI Special Award in recognition of their yeoman services to Indian cricket.

(With inputs from PTI)