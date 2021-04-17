England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Friday left India to undergo surgery on his left index finger. Stokes was ruled of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after picking up an injury in Rajasthan Royals' opening game against Punjab Kings. The World Cup-winning all-rounder had earlier expressed his desire to stay with the Royals "to provide valued support and inputs off the field." However, Stokes was forced to return to the United Kingdom for an operation as directed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). On Saturday, Rajasthan Royals confirmed Stokes' departure from the Mumbai bio-bubble and wished him a "speedy recovery."

"Bye, Ben. The all-rounder flew back home last night after a scan revealed that he'll have to undergo surgery on his finger. Speedy recovery, champ," the Royals tweeted with a picture of Stokes.

Reacting to the news of his departure, an RR fan wrote, "Surely gonna miss him in IPL. Take care, Ben."

Another cricket enthusiast called him the most-valued player in the team.

"We will miss you, Champ... But wish you a speedy recovery and yah Rajasthan Royals, please retain him in the next IPL as well," wrote another supporter of the team.

Stokes is also expected to miss England's Test series against New Zealand, which is slated to be held in June, as he will need "up to 12 weeks" to recover.

After a thrilling three-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in their second game, Royals are placed at the fifth spot in the IPL table with two points under their name. Rajasthan Royals were beaten by Punjab Kings in their opening game of the season.

Rajasthan will next take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the 12th match of the IPL on Monday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.