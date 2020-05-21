Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Rajasthan Royals Welcome Michael Jordan To The "Royals Family" In Unique Fashion. Watch

Updated: 21 May 2020 12:58 IST

Rajasthan Royals shared a snippet from the documentary 'The Last Dance' with a tweak to welcome NBA legend Michael Jordan to their Royals family.

Rajasthan Royals Welcome Michael Jordan To The "Royals Family" In Unique Fashion. Watch
Rajasthan Royals welcomed Michael Jordan to their Royals Family with a special video post. © Instagram

Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to share a snippet from 'The Last Dance', a documentary based on Michael Jordan's journey with Chicago Bulls. While sharing the video, the Rajasthan Royals tweaked the video a bit and added their theme song 'Halla Bol' as the background music to welcome Michael Jordan to their Royals Family. The Rajasthan-based franchise described the video as a welcome gesture for the NBA Legend. "Welcome to the #RoyalsFamily, MJ! #TheLastDance | #HallaBol," Rajasthan Royals captioned the video.

Since cricket has taken a backseat during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Rajasthan Royals have come up with 'Royals Podcast' to keep their fans engaged during this difficult time.

In these podcasts, players who represent the Rajasthan franchise open up about various topics related to their game.

During an episode, Jofra Archer was talking to Ish Sodhi and the New Zealand leg-spinner asked Archer who is the toughest batsmen he has come across in T20 cricket.

The England fast-bowler named India's opening batsman KL Rahul as the toughest batsman he has bowled to in T20 cricket across all the leagues he has played.

"Obviously, KL Rahul. He has got me a couple of times when we played Kings XI Punjab. So, I would definitely go with him. I cannot really put my finger on another one. It's just him who has probably got the better of me most of the times," Archer told Sodhi.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Highlights
  • Rajasthan Royals welcomed Micheal Jordan to their Royals Family
  • Rajasthan Royals tweeted a snippet from the documentary 'The Last Dance'
  • The Rajasthan-based franchise included their theme song in the video
