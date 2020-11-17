Rahul Tewatia posted an amusing reaction to a photo album with his pictures posted by Rajasthan Royals, saying the Indian Premier League franchise had likened him with Manchester United defender Phil Jones. Tewatia was captured playing sweeps, reverse sweeps and scoop shots even as his face contorted into an expression best matched by one of the many expressions that Jones has given out in the field. "You made me Phil jones of RR," wrote Tewatia, replying to RR's tweet. Tewatia was one of the positives for RR in a dismal IPL 2020 campaign that saw them finish at the bottom of the table.

You made me Phil jones of RR @rajasthanroyals — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) November 17, 2020

The all-rounder scored 255 runs, which included a match-winning 53 off 31 against Kings XI Punjab when he hit five sixes in an over off Sheldon Cottrell, and 10 wickets with his leg spin from 14 matches.

Tewatia finished with a strike rate of 139.34 and averaged 42.50.

Despite Tewatia's contributions, RR ended the season on a dismal note. They won only six of their 14 matches and also had the lowest net run rate of all teams at -0.569.

Led by Steve Smith, RR had big-ticket players like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer but the big names could not click together consistently as Rajasthan found themselves chasing other teams in the second half of the tournament.

IPL 2020 was organised in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 this year and Mumbai Indians, who won the tournament in 2019 as well as 2017, 2015 and 2013, emerged as the champions yet again, beating Delhi Capitals in the final.