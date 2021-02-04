Rahul Tewatia, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the news of his engagement and share a picture with his fiancee. The couple got engaged on Wednesday and as soon as Rahul Tewatia posted pictures from the ceremony on social media, former and current cricketers along with fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple. Former India international Suresh Raina was one of the first cricketers to extend his best wishes.

"Congratulations brother," Raina wrote along with a heart emoji.

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Raina and Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand also wished the couple.

On Tuesday, Tewatia's Rajasthan Royals teammate Jaydev Unadkat tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Tewatia was last seen on the field for Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Haryana managed to reach the quarter-final but were outplayed by Baroda in the fight for semis.

The 27-year-old all-rounder will be seen in action in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tewatia, who caught everyone's attention with his big hitting in last year's IPL, was retained by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the player auction.

The left-handed batsman shot to fame after smashing five sixes in an over off West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell during an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab.