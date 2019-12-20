 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Slams Double Century In Under-14 Inter-Zonal Tournament

Updated: 20 December 2019 22:45 IST

Former India captain Rahul Dravid's son Samit struck a double hundred in an under-14 inter-zonal tournament.

Rahul Dravid
Samit Dravid scored 201 for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone. © Twitter

Former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, cracked a double century in an Under-14 state-level match this week. Samit, 14, scored 201 for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament. His 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours. The match ended in a draw as Samit added to his first innings tally by scoring an unbeaten 94 in the second. He also took three wickets.

The Vice-President's XI skipper Samit Dravid won the toss and elected to bat. 

Samit's team had a poor start as they lost their first wicket with just three runs on the board.

At one stage, Vice-President's XI were in trouble at 67 for three but Samit and Shreyas Mohanty put on a 146-run stand for the fourth wicket to steady the innings. 

Mohanty was looking set for a big score but he was cleaned up at 78 by Bhuvan B.

Veeraj Haveri, Dharwad Zone captain, got the big wicket of Samit Dravid when he dismissed the double centurion in the 87th over. The Vice-President's XI declared their first innings at 372 for seven. 

In reply, Dharwad Zone had a horrendous start as they lost three wickets in the fourth over including the prized scalp of captain Veeraj Haveri. 

Opening batsman Utkarsh Shinde scored a half-century but his team was bundled out for 124.

Samit looked good in the second innings as well and was involved in a 156-run unbeaten stand with Pranav Abhijit Bhattad.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rahul Dravid's son Samit scored a double hundred in an U-14 tournament
  • Samit scored 201 for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone
  • Samit's 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly To Look Into Jasprit Bumrah
Sourav Ganguly To Look Into Jasprit Bumrah's NCA Fitness Test Saga
Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid's Advise Of "Focusing On One Ball At A Time" Has Helped Me, Says Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rahul Dravid Feels IPL Teams "Miss A Trick" By Not Using Domestic Talent In Coaching Area
Rahul Dravid Feels IPL Teams "Miss A Trick" By Not Using Domestic Talent In Coaching Area
India vs Bangladesh: Former India Captains Felicitated After Day One Of Pink Ball Test
India vs Bangladesh: Former India Captains Felicitated After Day One Of Pink Ball Test
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Rahul Dravid Says He Would Have Loved To Play Day-Night Tests
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Rahul Dravid Says He Would Have Loved To Play Day-Night Tests
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.