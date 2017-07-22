Rahul Dravid Won't Tour With Senior Team, Says Vinod Rai

Former India captain Rahul Dravid "will not be available" for the senior Indian team's overseas tours owing to his commitments with the India A and Under-19 sides, the Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai said on Saturday. While Rai admitted that they are trying to sort out Zaheer Khan's contract issues as he is still associated with IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils, CEO Rahul Johri informed that the former speedster is likely to be available for India's tour of South Africa. "Dravid's contract issues are all sorted. He has two-year full-time contract (India A and U19). He has said that he is not available for tours abroad (senior team). He does not want to hang around," Rai said after his meeting with BCCI officials.

It is learnt that with the Under-19 World Cup next year and some A series also lined up, Dravid will be available if chief coach Ravi Shastri wants him when the senior team camps at the National Cricket Academy.

This effectively rules Dravid out of the South Africa tour as speculated in certain sections.

Rai also admitted that in case of Zaheer Khan, they are "struggling" to create a template in which his IPL contract can be balanced with his consultancy role.

"Earlier, there was no system in place. We are trying to set templates. Zaheer is very much in scheme of coaching various Indian teams but we can only have him after we have a contract in place. We can't just tell Zaheer okay we give you a three month or three week contract and these are conditions. We have to also look into his IPL contract, media commitments," Rai explained.

CEO Johri then added: "Ravi is in touch with Zaheer. In any case, he will be available not before South Africa series."

Rai also wanted to clear the air about the perception that the Cricket Advisory Committee has been insulted in the process.

"The remit of the CAC was to appoint chief coach. The CEO and acting Secretary (Amitabh Chaudhary) were present when the presentations were being made and they zeroed in on Ravi Shastri. However, subsequently they (CAC) recommended names of two consultants (Zaheer and Dravid) and both CEO and acting Secretary were not privy," Rai said.

"That's the reason there was a lacunae in the first BCCI press release which stated that they have been 'appointed'."

Rai said that BCCI had full faith in the CAC. "They are busy people and their only intention was to give a good coach."