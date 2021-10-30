Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra recently spoke about the likely appointment of Rahul Dravid as Team India's head coach. Last week, the former India skipper formally applied for the head coach's job. He is rumoured to be the favourite to land the job. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier stated that it is willing to rope in an Indian coach for the team. According to former India opener Chopra, Dravid will be at the helm for a long period of time. He also feels that the former India captain will bring in a process and will come with a blueprint of success for Team India.

"So, what will Rahul Dravid bring to the Indian team? I think he'll bring a process. The Indian team is already very successful. It's not like they are not performing well. This team got the better of Australia in Australia, and also has the potential to beat England in England," Chopra said on his YouTube show, 'Super Over'.

"But, with Rahul Dravid, I see a blueprint for the next five years. He's not going to come with a short term plan but he'll come with a blueprint for Team India for the next five to 10 years," he added.

Rahul Dravid has received a lot appreciation for his work with the U-19s, as well as the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Chopra thinks it will be interesting to see Dravid pair up with Rohit Sharma (in white-ball cricket) and Virat Kohli (in Test cricket).

"We can see a pair of 'R' and 'R' - Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma - for shorter formats and Dravid with Kohli in Test cricket. It's going to be very exciting. If he has formally applied for the head coach's job, other applications won't even be considered. It's a race where no other coach can win."