Rahul Dravid Turns 46, Wishes Pour In For "The Wall"

Updated: 11 January 2019 11:42 IST
Under Rahul Dravid's mentorship, the Indian U-19 team lifted the World Cup in 2018.

Rahul Dravid is currently the coach of the India Under 19 team and India A team. © AFP

Rahul Dravid turned 46 on Friday and wishes poured in from all quarters for “The Wall” of Indian cricket. Dravid, who is regarded as one of the most technically sound batsmen of his generation, guided the Indian team to numerous memorable wins during his cricketing career and is currently the coach of the India Under 19 team and India A team. From fans to cricketers (former and current) all took to Twitter to extend their greetings to Dravid on the special occasion.

Dravid, who retired from international cricket in March 2012 had an illustrious career spanning close to 16 years. The legendary batsman during his career amassed 24,208 international runs including 48 centuries and 146 fifties.

In Tests, Dravid represented India in 146 matches, scoring 13,288 runs at a staggering average of 52.31 along with 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries.

In One-day Internationals (ODIs) Dravid played 344 matches, scoring 10,889 runs with a highest score of 153.

During his cricketing career, Dravid was awarded ICC Test Player of the Year and ICC Player of the Year in 2004. India's No.3 batsman was also the Wisden Cricketer of the Year in year 2000.

Under Dravid's mentorship, the Indian U-19 team lifted the World Cup in 2018.

Many of the current crop of Indian cricketers have hailed Dravid for his mentoring and guidance skills.

Mayank Agarwal, who recently made a dream debut in Australia credited the former India captain saying that Dravid helped him manage his mental energies.

