Rahul Dravid Turns 44, Wishes Galore On Social Media

Updated: 11 January 2017 12:57 IST

Rahul Dravid turned 44 on Wednesday . Wishes poured in for him over the social media as many cricket stars, including India captain Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan, and fans congratulated one of India's best-ever batsmen

Rahul Dravid turned 44 on Wednesday © AFP

Rahul Dravid turned 44 on Wednesday . 'The Wall' and 'Mr Dependable', as he was called during his cricketing career, was born on January 11, 1973 and is considered to be one of the finest batsmen India have produced. Dravid, who always stayed away from the limelight, is currently giving back to the game by coaching the junior Indian team.It was also rumoured that many people from cricket fraternity wanted him to apply for the Indian coaching job, but he declined to accept the offer.

rahul dravid facebookRahul Dravid celebrated his 44th birthday on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Facebook

Dravid scored 13288 runs in 164 Tests he played with a batting average of 52.31. In One Day Internationals, he amassed 10889 runs in 344 matches with an average of 39.16 with 12 centuries and 83 fifties.

His batting compatriot Virender Sehwag, who is on playing the second innings through social media wrote:

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also took to Twitter and said:

Together with Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, Dravid was part of a quarter of players who possibly constituted the best middle-order in the business during their time. The Wall, as he was known, was practically without any cracks.

India Rahul Dravid Cricket
