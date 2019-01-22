 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Don't Overreact, Please": Rahul Dravid's Advice To Everyone On Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Controversy

Updated: 22 January 2019 18:24 IST

Rahul Dravid had said that "it is not that the players did not make mistakes in the past."

"Don
Rahul Dravid is currently India-A coach. © AFP/File Photo

The Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy that is busy taking social media by storm has invoked a reaction from former Indian batting great and current India A coach Rahul Dravid. Dravid, in an interview to The Hindu, has urged everyone not to overreact on the matter. He said, “It is not that players did not make mistakes in the past. It is not that mistakes will not be made in the future despite our best efforts to educate the youth. But let us not over react please.”

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been suspended from cricket and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and news of a full-fledged punishment for the duo is still awaited. The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of a plea from the BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) seeking urgent appointment of an ombudsman in the BCCI to zero in on the fate of Pandya and Rahul. The two cricketers made "insensitive" remarks on women during an episode of a popular TV show.

Dravid has played an important role in shaping the careers of most Indian youngsters in the Indian cricketing set-up. Recently, Indian chief selector MSK Prasad had said that he consulted Dravid before including Shubman Gill in the Indian squad. "We have discussed with Rahul (Dravid), that Shubman is ready for international cricket. The best part is the clutch of A tours which has made all these players battle ready for the biggest challenge," Prasad had said.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Rahul Dravid Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rahul Dravid is currently India A coach
  • Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul made the comments on a TV Show
  • Pandya had taken to Instagram to tender an apology
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Says Hardik Pandya
Virat Kohli Says Hardik Pandya's Absence Forced India To Play Third Pacer
Shikhar Dhawan Explains Why Hardik Pandya
Shikhar Dhawan Explains Why Hardik Pandya's Role In Team Is "Very Crucial"
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Case: Cricket Board Administrators Seek Appointment Of Ombudsman To Decide Fate
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Case: Cricket Board Administrators Seek Appointment Of Ombudsman To Decide Fate
"People Make Mistakes": Sourav Ganguly Defends Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul
"People Make Mistakes": Sourav Ganguly Defends Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul
Hardik Pandya Refuses To Step Out Of Home, Not Taking Calls, Reveals Father
Hardik Pandya Refuses To Step Out Of Home, Not Taking Calls, Reveals Father
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.