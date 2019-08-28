Rahul Dravid Set To Be Replaced As India A And U-19 Coach

Rahul Dravid, who took charge at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as the head of cricket, will no longer work with the India A and Under 19 teams as their head coach, according to a report from ICC. Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey will take over the reigns from the former Indian skipper after being named the head coaches of India A and India U19 teams respectively. However, the report added that both Kotak and Mhambrey have been appointed only for "next few months".

In 130 first-class matches, Kotak scored at a decent average of 41.76 and also picked up 70 wickets. He was also the in charge of the Saurashtra side in the domestic set-up.

Kotak will take care of the batting aspect of the India A players while former India bowler Ramesh Powar will work take charge as the bowling coach along with T Dilip who will join the set-up as the fielding coach.

Mhambrey, on the other hand, worked with Dravid and has earned the promotion. Mhambrey played 91 first-class games, picking up 284 wickets. Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Abhay Sharma, both part of Dravid's staff, will work as Mhambrey's deputy.

Dravid had fairly successful stints with both the junior sides -- Under 19 and India A. Under his tutelage, the Under 19 team lead by Prithvi Shaw won the World Cup in 2018, held in New Zealand.

During his tenure as the head coach, Dravid focussed more on players' developments without thinking too much about the result.

The India A side's next set of matches are against the visiting South Africa A. They are scheduled to play five one-day and two four-day games, starting August 29.

India U19's next big tournament is the Asia Cup in the first two weeks of September.