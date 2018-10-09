 
Rahul Dravid Says India's Red-Ball Batting Is 'Work In Progress'

Updated: 09 October 2018 16:15 IST

Rahul Dravid feels the lack of red-ball practice has affected India's long-form batting.

Rahul Dravid was India's former captain and one of the leading Test run scorers © AFP

Batting legend Rahul Dravid on Tuesday said that India have a lot of depth in white-ball cricket but conceded that the lack of red-ball practice makes their long-form batting a work in progress. The former Indian captain said the amount of white-ball cricket makes the Indians perform well in One-day International (ODI) and Twenty20 formats. "It's the amount of white-ball cricket and, therefore, the hours of short-format training that make the Indians so good in one-day international and Twenty20 International cricket. Not to forget the bench strength, which is quite well rounded," Dravid told The Week and was quoted by ICC Cricket.

Dravid also spoke about India's batting form in Test cricket. "Work constantly needs to happen. It is not a one-time thing or a two-year thing," said Dravid when asked about India's batting form in Test cricket - specifically in England.

"I think it is important to tighten the process or programme that exists at U-19 and A team levels. Make it more robust. Make sure there are opportunities every year," he said.

Dravid conceded India's batting depth in white-ball cricket. "There is now a path for people who do well in the Ranji Trophy. I definitely feel that in white-ball cricket we have a lot of depth, largely due to the amount of white-ball cricket that is played. In red-ball cricket, we have talent and decent backups, but again it is a work in progress," he said.

Dravid is presently the coach of India A side and India Under-19 teams and remains one of the legends of the game. He has 13,228 Test runs to his name and is placed fourth in the list of leading run-getters of all time.

Highlights
  • Rahul Dravid feels India's red-ball batting is a 'work in progress'
  • Dravid also spoke about India's batting form in Test cricket
  • Dravid is presently the coach of India A side and India U-19
