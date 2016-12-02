 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Rahul Dravid Says Glenn McGrath The Greatest Fast Bowler He Faced

Updated: 02 December 2016 13:31 IST

"The greatest bowler that I played against, not only the greatest Australian bowler, but the greatest fast bowler (that) I played against has to be Glenn McGrath," Rahul Dravid said

Rahul Dravid Says Glenn McGrath The Greatest Fast Bowler He Faced
Rahul Dravid and Glenn McGrath were involved in some epic duels during their playing days. © AFP

Mumbai:

Some of his best centuries have come against the mighty Australian attack which comprised a battery of fearsome pacers, but batting legend Rahul Dravid admitted that the greatest fast bowler he had faced was Aussie Glenn McGrath.

"They (Australia) were the best cricket team in my generation. Amongst them all, the greatest bowler that I played against, not only the greatest Australian bowler, but the greatest fast bowler (that) I played against has to be Glenn McGrath," said Dravid, who was known for his impeccable defense, at an event in Mumbai.

"He (McGrath) was absolutely (brilliant), no one challenged my knowledge of the off-stump as much as McGrath did. He was relentless and gave you nothing. A lot of times, whether he is bowling in first hour of the morning or late in the afternoon of in the evening, he (McGrath) was going to give you nothing, he was relentless (and the) accuracy," said Dravid, who scored a whopping 13288 runs in 164 Test matches.

Heaping praise on the legendary Australian fast bowler, Dravid said, "He was not mean as he looked, but he could be very very mean with the cricket ball because he gave you nothing. He was one of those guys you, while batting, think how to score a run and where is the extra-run going to come from. He just had that level of accuracy and control.

"He had good pace, bounce but a good game sense as well. McGrath was probably the greatest fast bowler I played against," said the former India captain, who has scored heavily against the Australians.

McGrath, regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the game, had taken 563 wickets in 124 Tests and 381 wickets in 250 ODIs.

Topics : Cricket Rahul Dravid Glenn McGrath
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rahul Dravid has said Glenn McGrath was the greatest fast bowler he faced
  • Dravid termed McGrath as 'absolutely brilliant' during his playing days
  • The former Indian batting mainstay was speaking at an event in Mumbai
Related Articles
Indian Test Team Has Potential to Succeed Abroad: Rahul Dravid
Indian Test Team Has Potential to Succeed Abroad: Rahul Dravid
Hardik Pandya Credits Rahul Dravid For Transforming Him as a Cricketer
Hardik Pandya Credits Rahul Dravid For Transforming Him as a Cricketer
Yuvraj Singh In India's Dream Test XI; No Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly
Yuvraj Singh In India's Dream Test XI; No Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.