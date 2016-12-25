 
Rahul Dravid Credits Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble For Success of Karun Nair And Jayant Yadav

Updated: 25 December 2016 15:12 IST

Rahul Dravid believes that success of Karun Nair and Jayant Yadav, who are products of the A team, is purely because of the "process" that has been put in place

Rahul Dravid reserved high praise for Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble. © AFP

Rahul Dravid has been a major force behind the new players coming into the Indian senior cricket team set-up, with his roles as the chief coach of the India A and U-19 teams.

However, the former Indian captain has credited present Test skipper Virat Kohli and chief coach Anil Kumble for the success of youngsters Karun Nair and Jayant Yadav.

"It's great to see these young boys coming through the 'A' team set-up and from domestic performances. It is a tribute to I think the environment created in the national set-up that they are coming through feeling comfortable and performing straightaway. Credit to Virat and Anil for the set-up and what they have been doing at the national level. So we are seeing the results, nice to be a part of that process," Dravid told 'bcci.tv' on Sunday.

Dravid, who has seen Karun Nair in the 'A' team, Delhi Daredevils as well as Rajasthan Royals are proud of one of his wards' success.

"It's fantastic. Incredible to score his first (Test) hundred and then go onto score a triple hundred. I think it not only speaks volumes about his ability but also his hunger and desire. That's really important. It's good and I am happy for Indian cricket and it is always good to see young people coming through. He can hopefully go on and build on from here. He has got the ability.

"Great to see guys like Karun, Rahul and Jayant, come along in this tour. Hardik Pandya got an opportunity from A tour but could not play as he got injured."

Dravid said that his job is being provider of quality players for the national team rather than giving results in terms of winning and losing matches for 'A' or U-19 teams.

"We are always in touch with the national team as to what is the skill-set that they are looking at in the future. Try and give opportunities. If they are looking at all-rounders, we will try and play as many all-rounders as we can at the junior level to see which all-rounder can make the step-up."

He added: "I don't think U-19 and A team is about results. Yes, we want to get results but it is really more about giving exposure, developing young people. Coaching is not only about developing them as players but also developing them as people so that they can have meaningful careers and lives from wherever they go on from here."

A bit pragmatically, he also said: "May be someone, who may not be that good at the U-19 level, may go onto represent India and become your future star. In a lot of ways, U-19 and A tours as a feeding ground to national team."

(With inputs from PTI)

