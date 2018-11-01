 
Rahul Dravid Becomes Fifth Indian To Be Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame
Updated: 01 November 2018 14:30 IST

Rahul Dravid joins Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble in the ICC Hall of Fame.

In 2004, Dravid was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year as well as the ICC Test Player of the Year. © BCCI

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was officially inducted into the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Hall of Fame ahead of the fifth and final One-day International between India and the Windies in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The ICC, on July 2, announced Dravid and Australian legend Ricky Ponting's induction into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Dublin. However, the memento was presented to Dravid by the legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Dravid became only the fifth player from India after Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and Anil Kumble to be named on the elite list. Ponting is the 25th from Australia to receive the honour.

Dravid aggregated 13,288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 centuries and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 centuries.

In 2004, Dravid was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year as well as the ICC Test Player of the Year.

Dravid, who played a just one Twenty20 International, was a brilliant slip fielder and finished his Test career in 2012 with 210 catches, which is a world record.

"It is a matter of great honour to be named by the ICC in the Cricket Hall of Fame. To find your name in a list of all-time greats across generations is something one only dreams of while setting out on a cricket career and the kind of recognition that would delight any player," Dravid was quoted as saying in an ICC media release after the induction.

"The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame is our way of honouring the greats of our game. Only the very best players in the world are recognised for their contribution to cricket in this way and I would like to congratulate Rahul, Ricky and Claire who are wonderful additions to the list of cricketing luminaries in the Hall of Fame," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson had said.

