Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy recently expressed anger on his Instagram story after finding out the meaning of the word "kalu", that was allegedly used for him during his stint with SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Then in a video he shared on Instagram, he alleged that the racist slur was used by some of his own SRH teammates. Now, fans have dug up some old social media posts - an Instagram post by Ishant Sharma where he calls Sammy "kalu" and a tweet by Sammy wishing VVS Laxman on his birthday in 2014, where he uses the word to refer to himself.

Ishant Sharma in 2014 had uploaded a photo with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Darren Sammy and Dale Steyn.

"Me, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers," Ishant had captioned the photo.

"Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 May God continue to bless you. #bestdresser oh remember dark kalu," Sammy had written on his tweet in November 2014.

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 May God continue to bless you. #bestdresser oh remember dark kalu — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) November 1, 2014

Sammy shared a video detailing how some of his former teammates would call him by that word and how he was going to message those who did.

"I have played all over the world and I have been loved by many people, I have embraced all dressing rooms where I have played, so I was listening to Hasan Minhaj as to how some of the people in his culture describe black people," Sammy said in the Instagram video he shared on Tuesday.

"This does not apply to all people, so after I found out a meaning of a certain word, I had said I was angry on finding out the meaning and it was degrading, instantly I remembered when I played for SunRisers Hyderabad, I was being called exactly the same word which is degrading to us black people," he added.

"I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are, I must admit at that time when I was being called as that word I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, I did not know what it meant, every time I was called with that word, there was laughter at that moment, I thought teammates are laughing so it must be something funny," Sammy said.