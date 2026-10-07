Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally made a return to the India squad. The player was named in the 16-member team announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the five-match series against New Zealand, beginning October 22. Bhuvneshwar, who last played a T20I for India in November 2022, has been recalled to a largely unchanged squad led by Shreyas Iyer, with his ability to extract swing expected to be particularly useful in New Zealand conditions. The selection brings an end to a lengthy wait for the right-arm pacer, who has remained a popular figure among Indian cricket supporters despite his prolonged absence from the international setup.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his happiness over the selection of Bhuvneshwar in the squad. He added that Bhuvneshwar's return to the national side indicated that the doors are not shut on another veteran pacer, Mohammed Shami.

Shami, who is active as a player in domestic cricket, last played a game for India in March 2025. It was the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. While he missed subsequent action due to injury, the pacer failed to make a comeback to the national setup despite impressive performances at the domestic level and the Indian Premier League.

"The chairman of selectors is set to be changed. Ajit Agarkar is no longer a part of the setup. Maybe Ajit focused more on youngsters and newcomers. But now you see, without Bumrah, India's bowling attack can be a little susceptible. The BCCI is now leaning towards experience. The fact that they have picked Bhuvneshwar (Kumar), I wouldn't say that the door is shut on (Mohammed) Shami either. But I am extremely happy that Bhuvneshwar has broken down the door for his selection," said Ashwin on Ash Ki Baat.

Bhuvneshwar's recall comes with India preparing for a tour where conditions could offer assistance to a bowler of his skill set. He has played 87 T20Is for India and has taken 90 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of 6.96 and an average of 23.10.

Talking about Shami, he has played 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 Tests for India, picking up 229, 206 and 27 wickets respectively.

(With IANS Inputs)

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