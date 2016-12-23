 
R Ashwin Trolled By MS Dhoni's Fans Over No Mention in ICC Best Cricketer Award Tweet

Updated: 23 December 2016 17:35 IST

R Ashwin did not mention MS Dhoni in his acknowledgement tweet after being named the 'ICC Cricketer of the Year' and that has irked the Indian ODI captain's fans

Ravichandran Ashwin has played for a long time under MS Dhoni in Indian team © AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin has had a perfect year so far. He finished as India's top wicket-taking bowler and was also named the Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Everything seemed to be going perfectly fine, but for a small hiccup.

In the acknowledging tweet for the award Ashwin thanked his wife Prithi Narayanan, Shanker Basu - Head strength and Conditioning Coach of India, coach Anil Kumble, Test captain Virat Kohli and his parents. But there was not mention of Indian ODI and T20 captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dhoni's fans were irked by the fact and vent out their anger on social media.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 under Dhoni and play for the same Indian Premier League team - Rising Pune Supergiants. They also played together in the now suspended team Chennai Super Kings.

In fact, in an interview after becoming the ICC Cricketer of the year, Ashwin made just a passing reference to Dhoni, while praising Virat Kohli instead.

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my family. I'd like to thank ICC and most importantly my team-mates. I'd also like to thank the support staff for our success. We've had a great transition ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys," Ashwin said.

This hasn't gone down well with Dhoni's fans, who did not keep their feeling to themselves.

Highlights
  • R Ashwin was named ICC Cricketer of the Year
  • He thanked Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble after the achievement
  • Dhoni's fans said Ashwin should have thanked the ODI captain too
