PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Vijender Singh Wish Sachin Tendulkar On His Movie

With just a day to go for the film, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams,' a biopic on the life of Sachin Tendulkar, to be seen on the silver screen, sportspersons from all fields, not only cricketers, took to Twitter to congratulate the legendary batsman and wished him luck. Tendulkar had held a special screening for the Indian cricket team on Wednesday, just a few hours prior to their departure for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales. After the film, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan among others uploaded selfies with Tendulkar and congratulated him for the film.

Wrestler Babita Phogat, boxer Vijender Singh and badminton players Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu took to Twitter to share their enthusiasm about the movie and expressed their eagerness about watching it.

Directed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, the movie is set for release on May 26 (Friday) and has been declared tax-free in the states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.